Gannett to lay off over 50 employees at Indianapolis printing plant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gannett Publishing Services announced they will be partially closing some of the productions at their Indianapolis Star location in an open letter on Wednesday.
“Certain of the production employees working at that location will be affected by the closing of the production operation,” Gannett said. They plan to lay off 56 workers in early March.
Gannett also shared their plan to reduce its use of four printing presses to two at their location on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis.
For more information regarding the closing, contact the Labor Relations Director of Gannett at 309-360-3050 or mferguson@gannett.com