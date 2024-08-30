Gas prices drop ahead of Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has a look at gas prices going into Labor Day weekend and what smokers need to know about the FDA’s new photo ID rules.

Gas prices down ahead of Labor Day weekend

The national average for regular fuel at the pump was $3.36 per gallon as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That’s down about 14 cents from last month and 46 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is around $3.24 a gallon — down from $3.68 last Labor Day weekend — while a gallon of gas in Indianapolis will cost you about $3.22.

Barring any unexpected road bumps ahead, experts say prices should keep falling through the remainder of the year.

Yelp files antitrust suit against google

Yelp just filed an anti-trust lawsuit against google, on the heels of a recent Department of Justice ruling.

Yelp claims Google created a monopoly in local search services by directing users toward its own Google reviews and not others.

It’s seeking a court order to stop google from the alleged anti-competitive conduct and unspecified monetary damages.

In a blog post, Yelp says its reviews are more in depth and consistently longer than Google reviews, which “tend to not be reviews at all, just stars.”

Smokers under 30 need photo IDs to buy tobacco

The FDA has mandated more people show photo identification when buying tobacco products.

The FDA also said retailers cannot sell tobacco products via vending machine in places where individuals under 21 are present or permitted to enter. It was 18 years previously.

The U.S. has been cracking down on the use of tobacco over the past few years to curb preventable deaths from smoking and other products, as well as stop the use of e-cigarettes by minors.

Engineering is the least regretted college major

The Federal Reserve found the least regretted college major is engineering and the one with the most regrets is social and behavioral sciences.

Across all fields of study, 35% of college graduates said they would pick a different major, given a second chance.

Regretting your major is not the same as regretting college. The vast majority of college graduates with bachelor’s degrees — more than 80% — say their education helped prepare them for a well-paying job.

Krispy Kreme’s Labor Day deal: Go For 2

Krispy Kreme wants to pass a sweet deal to you, too!

Its offering customers a dozen original glazed donuts for $2-dollars– but you have to purchase a dozen donuts first.

It’s called the “Go For 2” promotion and it encourages you to double the glazey goodness as college football season kicks off.

The promotion runs through Monday.