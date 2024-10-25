Gen Z looking for love in the grocery store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about a big fine for American Airlines, a rash of store closings, and why Gen Z is looking for love in grocery stores.

Fast food chains pull onions amid E.coli outbreak

Earlier this week, McDonald’s confirmed an E.coli outbreak centered around the onions used in quarter pounders. So far, the outbreak has led to dozens of illness in 10 states and at least one death.

Burger King and YUM! Brands are now pulling onions from select restaurants out of caution. YUM owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC, and the fast food chains continue to follow regulatory guidance from the CDC.

McDonald’s is already facing two lawsuits connected to the outbreak.

American Airlines to pay fine for mishandling wheelchairs

American Airlines has reached an settlement with the U.S. Department of Transportation and has agreed to pay $50 million over allegations it mistreated passengers with disabilities.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that from 2019 to 2023, American repeatedly failed to provide prompt wheelchair assistance, and even damaged thousands of passenger wheelchairs.

And American might not be the only one — Buttigieg says there are ongoing investigations into other carriers, as well.

13 major retail brands closing thousands of locations

At least 13 retail brands have said they’re closing U.S. stores in 2024, totaling up to 2,055 locations.

Family Dollar is the largest chain on the list. It plans to close at least 600 stores by the end of the year.

Other companies, such as Walmart and TJ Maxx parent company TJX, are closing a few stores while opening many more.

Analysts at UBS think the total number of U.S. retail closures could reach 45,000 over the next few years, led largely by smaller stores going out of business.

Parents worry their children won’t be able to afford homes

A new study of 1,000 adults from the seven swing states found 61% of parents polled are worried about whether their children will be able to buy a home as they get older.

Over the past five years, 80% of adults in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have seen housing prices increase an average of 33%.

The study, commissioned by Built, a real estate and construction finance and management platform, and conducted by Talker Research, revealed that 58% of parents surveyed believe it is harder to find a home today than it was five years ago.

Gen Z looking for love in grocery stores

A new study from vodka company Smirnoff says that twenty-somethings consider the grocery store as their preferred place to find love.

Whether food shopping or not, Smirnoff researches found that a majority of “Zoomers” prefer meeting new romantic partners and friends in real life and are tired of living every aspect of their life online.