Gene therapy specialist Genezen leases, upgrades Fishers facility

Indiana and Fishers officials on Sept. 29, 2022, cut the ribbon on a new technology and manufacturing facility for Genezen in Hamilton County. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State and local officials on Thursday cut the ribbon on a new technology and manufacturing facility for Genezen in Hamilton County.

The 75,000-square-foot will create up to 62 new high-paying jobs in the biotech field. Genezen specializes in gene therapies.

Gov. Eric Holcomb was among officials at the ribbon-cutting. He said, “This specific industry, when you think of life sciences in general, bio tech, what it means to our state, almost 60,000 people go to work every single day throughout our state in this in this space, about $12 billion annual contribution to our bottom line, and we are on a roll.”

Genezen invested $40 million to lease and upgrade the facility in Fishers. It’s at 9900 Westpoint Drive. That’s north of the I-69 interchange at 96th Street.

Genezen officials first announced expansion plans last fall. Genezen was founded in Indianapolis in 2014.