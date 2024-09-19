Get ready for Reese’s peanut butter protein shakes

Hershey is turning its candy into energy drinks and protein powders after striking a deal with C4 energy. Flavors are inspired by Hershey's milk chocolate, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Jolly Ranchers. (Provided Photo/C4)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses a new way to renew your U.S. passport and a new line of protein powders and energy drinks featuring some classic candy flavors.

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

The Fed got bold on Wednesday and slashed interest rates by a half percent.

The first rate cut since COVID-19 was bigger than many expected.

Lower interest rates make it cheaper to get a car loan, finance a business or carry a balance on your credit card.

State Department rolls out online passport renewal

Renewing U.S. Passports just got a lot easier.

The U.S. State Department rolled out its online passport renewal system on Wednesday.

If you want to renew, you have to be 25 years old and pay $130.

The processing time for a new passport remains 6 to 8 weeks.

Report: Bank branches could become obsolete

Bank branches may become a thing of the past in the very near future.

A new report from Self Financial says that since 2018, there’s been an average of 1,646 branches closing each year in the U.S.

If bank branches continue to close at the current rate, Self Financial predicts there could be no bank branches left in the U.S. by 2041.

Microsoft warns of foreign election meddling

A Microsoft executive is warning of election meddling.

The leaders of Meta, Google, Microsoft told a Senate Committee this week that “foreign actors” are using AI to manipulate people’s opinions.

The executives said groups from adversarial nations including Russia, China and Iran have spread false information and news reports about both Harris and Donald Trump’s campaigns.

Reese’s peanut butter protein powder coming soon

Hershey is turning its candy into energy drinks and protein powders after striking a deal with C4 Energy.

Hershey’s namesake milk chocolate and Reese’s Peanut Butter and chocolate will soon be sold as protein powders, and its Jolly Rancher candies will flavor a new line of bubbly energy drinks.

They will roll out this week nationwide at retailers.

The powder costs $29.99 for the smallest size, while a 12-pack of energy drinks costs $27.99.