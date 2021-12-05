Business

Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2022 over Omicron fears

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Tourists walk past a COVID-19 testing truck in Times Square on Nov. 27, 2021 in New York City. Tourism is expected to increase throughout the holiday season as pre-pandemic events including the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting and New Year’s Eve will return with spectators. On Nov. 26th, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a State of Emergency will take effect on Dec. 3rd in anticipation of the ‘omicron’ COVID-19 variant. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the variant could slow economic reopening, but the firm expects “only a modest drag” on service spending.

The firm now sees 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.8%, down from 4.2% previously on a full year basis, and Q4/Q4 growth of 2.9%, down from 3.3% before, Briggs said.

“While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is most likely,” he said.

Worker shortages could last longer if people do not feel comfortable returning to work due to the variant, according to the note.

Goldman pointed the spread of the virus could worsen supply shortages should other countries implement tighter restrictions, but increase in vaccination rates among foreign trade partners would prevent severe disruptions.

Goldman Sachs’ U.S. forecast comes after the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the lender was likely to lower its global economic growth estimates due to the new variant.

