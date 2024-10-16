75 jobs to be lost as company shuts down Greenfield facility

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A company that specializes in climate-friendly, energy-efficient HVAC services will lay off dozens of workers when it ends operations in Greenfield early next year.

Copeland, formerly known as Emerson Climate Technologies, said in a notice to the state that it plans to close its facility near Indianapolis Regional Airport, eliminating 75 jobs.

The layoffs will begin on Jan. 13, and Copeland says it will provide separation benefits to those whose jobs are being eliminated.

The company did not say why it is closing the Greenfield facility.

Federal law requires employers to give the state 60 days notice of plant closings and mass layoffs.

Several other Indiana businesses have announced or carried out layoffs this year, including Sunrise Coal, Elkhart-based RV maker Forest River, Integra LifeSciences in Lafayette, and Gannett Publishing in Indianapolis.