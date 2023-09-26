Greensburg Municipal Airport opens new runway for business aircraft

Runway 1-19 at the Greensburg Municipal Airport. The runway opened for business on Sept. 23, 2023. (Provided Photo/Greensburg Municipal Airport)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Greensburg Municipal Airport cut the ribbon on a new runway specially built for business aircraft on Saturday.

City officials, along with aviation board members, contractors, and partners on the project gathered on the new runway Saturday morning to officially open the runway for business.

The project has been in development since 2001, with construction beginning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The completion of the expanded runway will connect Greensburg like never before,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said in a release. “Our Economic Development Corporation responds to requests for information from corporations and businesses alike, asking what our proximity is to a business-class airport. Now, we can check that box off. This expansion will welcome visitors and travelers for years to come; there is a tremendous untapped potential that has landed in our backyard.”

The total project cost $14.3 million, with funding coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, the State of Indiana, and local sources.

Greensburg is a small city in Decatur County, an hour southeast of Indianapolis. Two of the largest employers in Decatur County include Delta Faucet Co. and Honda Manufacturing.