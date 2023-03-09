Greenwood Mall adding “The Ultimate Sports Lodge”

A view outside Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on Feb. 14, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Yet another new eatery for Greenwood Mall!

Twin Peaks is opening its second Indianapolis area location at Greenwood Mall on April 17, according to a press release.

The restaurant will be in the old Logan’s Roadhouse building.

The new location will have 76 televisions situated throughout for sports fans, as well as multiple food and beverage options.

Twin Peaks will also offer an outdoor patio with a fireplace.

The restaurant is also hiring 130 team members in various positions.