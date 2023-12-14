Grocer, poultry farm make large donation to food bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The grocery retailer Kroger joined Miller Poultry farm on Wednesday for its annual poultry donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

This year, more than 13,000 pounds of poultry products were delivered to the Indianapolis-based food bank.

Sarah Estell, chief communications officer for the food bank, told News 8, “A lot of people need feeding right now. We’re seeing increased numbers of households coming through here on site. Frequently, new poeple coming. About 20% of the people coming through are new to our line, so there is a lot of people in need right now.”

During the next several weeks, the Steuben County-based farm says it will deliver poultry to help feed families in northern and southern Indiana. Steuben County makes up Indiana’s northeast corner.