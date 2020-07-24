Gyms’ experiences vary during COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Bouldien, managing partner at Epic Climbing and Fitness in Indianapolis., talks July 24, 2020 with News 8. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Like the song says one step forward, two steps back.

That’s what it seems like in Marion County where coronavirus restrictions were implemented in Indianapolis per Mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement late Thursday evening

Under the city’s new restrictions, gyms are rolled back to 25% capacity, but places like Epic Climbing and Fitness say the capacity limit isn’t where they have issues.

Epic Climbing and Fitness is an expansive building with rock climbing, weights and yoga, so being at 25% means they can still have plenty of socially distant people inside the gym.

“Oh, my gosh, between upstairs and downstairs, we probably have 15-20 feet between people, I mean, if they spaced themselves correctly,” said Scott Bouldien, managing partner at Epic.

Epic’s operators say the problem is they haven’t had 25% — or 70 people — in the building since they reopened in June.

“Still a lot of concern,” Bouldien said. “Some people didn’t want to wear masks. Some people are just sort of probably nervous that we couldn’t get it clean enough or that they could be exposed to the virus, didn’t want to carry it home. Totally get it.”

Customers may have a good reason for feeling that way based on comments by Hogsett as he put these new restrictions in place.

“The data also shows that for the first time positivity rates are skyrocketing among young adults between the age of 18 and 30, particularly when those individuals have been congregating in gyms, bars and other indoor venues,” Hogsett said.

Not everyone has been afraid to hit the gym. Eat The Frog Fitness has had the opposite problem. It’s getting more customers than ever, but doesn’t have a lot of space.

“We’re seeing people who are typically going to big box gyms not feeling safe because they can’t keep up with the cleaning (and) coming in and signing up with us,” said Dan Mock, regional developer.

Eat the Frog’s operators say using coachless workouts and other items help them keep the group classes small and still maintain business.

“We have classes every hour on the hour,” Mock said. “So our members have been able to come in and rearrange their schedules so — in some cases they were coming in at 5 or 6 in the morning, which are commonly attended classes. We’re spreading them out as you saw in the studio today where they’re at that point, so it’s really had no impact on us.”

While both gyms are surviving with the capacity limit in place, they’re hoping the virus ends sooner rather than later.

