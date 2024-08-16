Hackers could have Social Security number of every American

Hackers may have the social security numbers of every American. A new lawsuit claims hackers have gained access to social security numbers, current and past addresses, and the names of siblings and parents. It’s not known the number of americans affected, but the hacker says he got private information from three billion people. This could allow fraudsters to tap into your financial accounts or take out loans in your name. The lawsuit claims national public data was breached by a hacker in April.

If you are a victim, freeze your credit files, and use strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Rocket fuel chemicals could be in kids’ food

A study from consumer reports finds “Perch-loh- rate” a chemical in rocket fuel is being discovered in groundwater and is likely to be given to children through baby food, cereal, and chicken nuggets. The test results were below “Dangerous” levels of contamination, but a food safety doctor says there are no safe levels of Perch-low-rate.

Walmart reports business is growing, beats expectations

Walmart has beat expectations in its latest earnings report, helping spur buying on the trading floors of Wall Street. The Walmart CEO says, “Each part of the business is growing.” Consumer spending jumps up 1% better than expected, kicking the Dow up 400 points to start Thursday trading.

Makeup brand, Avon, files for bankruptcy

Avon has filed for bankruptcy. The once dominant make-up brand is in deep debt stemming from lawsuits that its talc-based products caused cancer. Avon will now focus outside the U.S. where they are excluded from the legal issues.

Big Mac is no longer America’s favorite burger

Americans have a new favorite hamburger, and for once it’s not the Big Mac. Now, Chili’s is beating McDonald’s at its own game offering a meal deal called “The Big Smasher” for $10.99. Chili’s says it’s twice the beef of a Big Mac with toppings and flavors fast food lovers will recognize.

Chili’s says the burger campaign has increased sales this quarter, while McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s reported a down quarter.