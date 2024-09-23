Halloween spending expected to top $11 billion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest on a milk recall, rising Indiana incomes, and Halloween spending.

Census Bureau: Indiana incomes on the rise

U.S. Census Bureau data says incomes in the Hoosier state are rising.

Indiana’s median income is almost $77,000, up nearly 6%.

The Census Bureau says Indiana benefits from a growing number of diverse businesses and industries.

Sugar jumps in cost, could drive up food prices

Sugar’s biggest jump since 2008 is a fresh threat to food prices.

Blistering heat in Brazil damaged sugar crops and that could drive up the cost of everything from coffee to candy.

Lactose-free milk recalled in 27 states, including Indiana

Dairy company HP Hood has voluntarily recalled Lactaid, a lactose-free dairy milk, in 27 states, including Indiana, due to potential exposure to almonds.

The FDA says the milk may contain trace amounts of almonds, which were not listed on the label and could pose a risk to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Recalled Lactaid can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Amazon could shift data centers toward nuclear energy

Amazon has posted a job for a principal nuclear engineer. Some see this as a signal to a potential shift toward nuclear energy for its data centers.

Utility companies have challenged Amazon’s nuclear deal with Talen Energy, inked earlier this year, citing concerns over costs to other ratepayers.

In similar news, Microsoft and Constellation Energy announced Friday plans to re-open Three Mile Island to supply nuclear energy to power its AI business.

Halloween spending expected to surpass $11 billion

Halloween spending is expected to reach $11.6 billion this year.

The National Retail Federation’s projection wouldn’t break the record set in 2023, as many consumers will buy items at a discount.

Shoppers plan to spend $103.63 on average.