Business

Hancock, Hendricks health groups join Mayo Clinic Care Network

Kevin Speer, president of chief executive officer of Hendricks Regional Health, talks about a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Mayo Clinic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two hospital groups neighboring Indianapolis have gained access to the Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network will provide physicians with Hancock Regional Health based in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health based in Danville with a database with information on medical conditions. The hospital groups also can do consultations with Mayo Clinic specialists, and let medical teams discuss complex cases via videoconference with Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors.

Kevin Speer, president and chief executive officer of Hendricks Regional Health, said in a statement about the collaboration, “It’s the next step in preserving, growing and innovating local access to the most patient-focused, highest quality, specialized care possible. At a time when health care affordability has never been more important to Hoosiers, this collaboration is a shining example of how we are expanding world-class medicine in west-central Indiana at no additional cost for patients.”

Steve Long, president and chief executive officer of Hancock Health, said in a statement, “In the future, this relationship with Mayo Clinic will allow our care teams meaningful and timely access to some of the best medical specialists in the world. In my estimation, there is no better combination than a trusted local physician working in concert with their counterparts at Mayo Clinic to provide the very best care close to home.”

The Mayo Clinic is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. In Indiana, the Mayo Clinic Care Network previously only existed at Beacon Health System based in South Bend.