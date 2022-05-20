Business

Health alert issued for ham sold at Indiana Walmarts

(WISH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for specific ham sold at Walmart in three states including Indiana.

The USDA issued the alert for Great Value brand black forest ham. The product is pre-packaged and sold as ready-to-eat.

USDA inspectors say the product with a “best if used by” date of Jul7 7, 2022 may be undercooked due to under processing.

In addition to Indiana, the ham was also shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois and Ohio.

There has not been any reports of sicknesses.

Anyone who has purchased this product should throw it away or return it to the store.