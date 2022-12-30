Business

Hearing set on NIPSCO plans for 16.5% hike in electric rates

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing next week will allow comment on a proposed electricity rate hike for NIPSCO, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says.

The northern Indiana utility based in Merrillville is asking the state to approve a 16.5% increase over two years starting in 2023. Customers who pay $120 a month would see a $19 increase.

NPSCO says the rate hike is due to the upgrading of its electric grid and the generating of cleaner electricity.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell St. People can enter through Door 1 or Door 31.

Written comments can be submitted. Those comments should include the ratepayers’ names, their addresses, and a reference to Cause No. 45772. Comments can be emailed to uccinfo@oucc.in.gov or mailed to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

NIPSCO is Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, serving 830,000 natural gas and 470,000 electric customers across 32 counties.