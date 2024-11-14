Hillenbrand Inc. reports Q4 earnings, loss of $211M for year

The headquarters building for Hillenbrand Inc. in Batesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Hillenbrand)

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $837.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $211 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

Hillenbrand expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.09 billion.

