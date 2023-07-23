Historic UPS workers’ strike looms amid negotiations

(CNN) — The clock is ticking for a historic strike vote that would involve thousands of UPS workers in the United States.

The negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union have yet to reach a deal, and the current contract expires July 31.

The Teamsters union had a weekend rally, saying they are “organized” ahead of negotiations set to resume this week.

Sean M. O’Brien, general president of the Teamsters, said, “We have organized, we strategized now. It’s time to pulverize.”

Over the weekend, O’Brein and members spoke out at a rally in Atlanta ahead of a looming UPS strike vote.

It comes after the two sides failed to reach a deal over workers’ pay and benefits.

If UPS workers walk off the job, the effect will be historic: the largest strike at a single company in American history.

O’Brien said, “We do not get a deal. UPS has chose to strike themselves and we will not, we will withhold our labor, July 31 at 12:01 a.m.”

“But if we get a tentative agreement subject to ratification and we’re going to recommend it, then we will not withhold our labor.”

On Wednesday, UPS released a statement saying, in part “We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country.”

On Saturday, O’Brien said 95% of the contract has been negotiated. He added that UPS knows it needs to pay its members, including the part-timers.

Elizabeth Laster, a part-time package handler, said, “The packages don’t move unless we move them. The stuff doesn’t go anywhere unless we move it.”

According to a Teamsters spokesperson, negotiators from the two sides will meet Tuesday in Washington.