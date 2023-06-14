Holiday World retires Raging Rapids after 3 decades

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — A popular theme park in southern Indiana is closing its well-known water ride.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that after 33 years it will be closing one of its most popular attractions, Raging Rapids.

The classic ride would make it impossible for anyone to not get wet as the water raft travels through the flooded western town of Boulder Canyon and under a wide curtain of water.

In a Facebook post, Holiday World hinted at another ride possibly making its way to the themed park by stating, “While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can.”