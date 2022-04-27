Business

Home Depot partners with nonprofit, providing homes for veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Home Depot Foundation and Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana collaborated to make repairs and renovations to one of HVAF’s housing properties near the Westside.

HVAF provides housing assistance to veterans in need. They serve more than 166 veterans across the city per night.

This project happened at their transitional housing party on Warman Avenue which currently holds more than 40 veterans. The project was made possible through a grant from the Home Depot Foundation.

Volunteers spent the day renovating the outdoor area. This project is part of the Home Depot Foundation’s National Volunteer Month. Throughout the entire month of April, Team Depot will be completing projects across the country to help veterans.

Timothy Wright is one of those veterans. He served in the U.S. Navy during the 90s desert storm.

Wright says when he left, he struggled with adjusting and got into trouble. He then decided to reach out to HVAF, which he says helped him.

“It gave me a chance to start over, and rebuild, gave me a chance to forgive myself, right my wrongs, and make a lot of amends with family and friends as well,” Wright said.

“A lot of people have goals, and aspirations and dreams, but if you don’t have a good support group, it’s hard to reach those goals. Because of HVAF, I’m an independent contractor for D-C-S, I work for the state, I help troubled youth, so it’s a phenomenal thing. Without them, I probably wouldn’t be in this position I’m in today.”

Wright encourages veterans to reach out to local groups who find themselves struggling in a similar situation.