Honda recalls over 200,000 vehicles due to possible fuel leak

FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Honda is recalling several hundred thousand 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Lilly plans for $3B facility in Wisconsin

Lilly is expanding in Wisconsin and will start construction next year on a $3 billion dollar facility.

The Indy-based pharmaceutical company plans to produce and manufacture an injectable drug to treat diabetes and obesity and other future medicines across therapeutic areas.

Lilly plans to use advanced automation, including guided vehicles and robotics, to accelerate medicine production.

Natural disasters will cost insurers $135b this year

According to a Swiss reinsurance firm, estimated insured losses from natural disasters are on track to exceed $135 billion dollars worldwide in 2024.

The growing losses are mainly driven by the concentration of value within urban areas, economic growth and the high costs to rebuild.

The firm says climate change is also playing an increasing role as well.

As you know, so many in Asheville were hit so hard in the aftermath of helene.

FBI: Texts between iPhones and Androids could be hacked

The FBI is issuing a warning to iPhone users who send texts to droid users, and vice versa….

That’s because the texts are not fully encrypted and at risk of being hacked.

Now blue-bubble iPhone communication, and Droid to Droid is not at risk, however.

The FBI is recommending people use encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp or signal to minimize the chances of foreign hackers intercepting our text messages.

Honda is recalling over 200-thousand SUVs in the u-s due to possible fuel leaks.

NHTSA says the recall has to do with certain 2023- 2024 Honda Passports and 2023 to 2025 Honda Pilots.

The fuel filler neck and pipe can separate which would cause a fuel leak which could then put you at risk of a fire.

Owners of the affected SUVs should expected to get a letter in the mail in the first week of January and repairs will be free of charge.

Winter holiday trips increase across the US

New data from Motel 6 reveals that Americans who are celebrating a winter holiday are planning to enjoy an average of 10 or more gatherings this year.

The flurry of festivities is expected to lead to significant travel. Eighty-four percent of respondents plan to travel to at least one gathering, and of those, over half (52%) expect to take more trips than last year.