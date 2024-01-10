Hoosier Park casino, racetrack complete $40 million expansion

Harrah's Hoosier Park casino and racetrack cut the ribbon Jan. 9, 2024, on its $40 million expansion in Anderson, Indiana. (Provided Photo)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Harrah’s Hoosier Park casino and horse racetrack cut the ribbon Tuesday on its $40 million expansion in Anderson.

Officials say the development adds an additional 30,000 square feet for both gaming and dining.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. owns Hoosier Park, and the the company says it is the largest investment since its acquisition in 2018.

The expansion included a redesign of the Center Bar, and the creation of a new restaurant area that includes Dash Café and Slice Pizzeria. Beyond the gaming area, visitors will find interior and exterior upgrades.

Statement

“Caesars Entertainment and Harrah’s Hoosier Park are thrilled to unveil our reimagined Hoosier Park experience. From dining to gaming, guests won’t recognize our property’s transformation to become your upgraded destination for FUN. We’re excited to provide more of everything our guests and Team Members love here at Hoosier Park and invite you to experience it yourself. We’re waiting to welcome you with everything you’d expect from a premier Caesars Entertainment property.” Colin Skidmore, senior vice president and general manager, Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Below are photos provided by Harrah’s Hoosier Park.