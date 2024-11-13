How much you can save using store-brand products for Thanksgiving?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Southwest offering buyout packages for airport workers and how much money you could save using only store-brand items for Thanksgiving meals.

Southwest to offer buyout packages for airport workers

Southwest will offer voluntary buyout packages or extended leaves to airport workers in 18 cities – including two in Texas, Dallas and Corpus Christi.

The carrier says Boeing’s inability to deliver 737 Max aircrafts on schedule increased its costs, as well as expensive new labor contracts.

The offers will be extended to various workers, ranging from customer service to cargo employees and supervisors in some cases.

Workers who accept the buyout will leave the airline at the end of the year.

New consumer inflation numbers out Wednesday

The consumer price index number that we get this morning is expected to show still elevated prices. Inflation has been stabilizing but is still higher than 2019.

The inflation numbers also play a big role in what the federal reserve does with interest rates.

Amgen’s weight lost drug shows potential safety risk

A potential competitor to Lilly’s Zepbound may be in some trouble.

Amgen’s weight loss drug was found to negatively impact bone density in early trials. Shares of Amgen fell as a result.

While some analysts called the additional data a potential safety risk, others said the share move was an overreaction and that more data on a larger group of patients is needed.

Target says it will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target said its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

However, stores will open early on Black Friday and stores will have extended hours for several weeks starting Nov. 30.

Walmart says it will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Some drug stores and dollar stores will be open.

How much you can save using store-brand products for Thanksgiving?

As Thanksgiving approaches, some shoppers may switch to generic or store-brand goods to save some money on the big feast.

Chief agricultural economists for Wells Fargo analyzed prices of various name brand and store-brand ingredients, including turkey stuffing, salad, and dinner rolls– and found the real savings may not be that much, after all.

They found a Thanksgiving meal for 10, made entirely with generic items, will cost about $17 less than buying with name brands.