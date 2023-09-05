How to win a free kids’ birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese

A sign is posted on the exterior of a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant on June 25, 2020, in Pinole, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas (WISH) — Several Indiana locations of a pizzeria named after a fairly well-known mouse mascot will be giving away free kids’ birthday parties in the first week of September.

Chuck E. Cheese says it’ll provide more than 500 parties and 2,300 vouchers for a $50 discount to its loyalty club rewards members who are 18 and older.

The pizza and family entertainment restaurant is calling Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, the “Big Day of Birthdays.” The day will be celebrated at locations across the United States and Canada.

The winners will get a two-hour party with all-you-can-play games, pizza, ice cream and drinks.

From 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, one guest at specific locations will receive the birthday party surprise and five other guests at the same pizzerias will get the vouchers.

Club rewards members who don’t receive the big prizes will quality for 30 minutes of kids’ arcade game play with a 60-minute purchase.

Participating Indiana locations include Chuck E. Cheeses in Avon, Clarksville, Columbus, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Merrillville, Mishawaka, Muncie, Also, three Indianapolis locations will be participating.

Here’s a few of the rules:

Recipients must be present to win at the drawing time.

There is no cost to enter.

Recipients must be legal residents of the state or province in which that location is located.

Chuck E. Cheese employees and their relatives are not eligible to enter.

Chuck E. Cheese was founded in 1977 to combine food, arcade games and animated entertainment. The business is owned by Texas-based CEC Entertainment.

One added note from the Chuck E. Cheese announcement: “Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese has brought back its popular ‘Birthday Star Free’ promotion, where the birthday boy or girl celebrates for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests. Use code: BDAYFREE, now through Dec. 3.”

