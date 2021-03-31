Humane Society of Hamilton County moving to new location

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) – The Humane Society is moving to a new location at 10501 Hague Road in Fishers.

It’s a 40,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility, according to the Humane Society of Hamilton County’s website.

Marketing and communications manager Megan Davis said the new shelter has plenty of outdoor green space for the dogs to run around and get plenty of exercise.

Cats will have indoor ‘catios’ with ample sunlight and fresh air. There will be an education center to expand community outreach programs and safely offer youth volunteer opportunities. Also, there will be a medical center to treat hundreds of injured and seriously ill animals who arrive each year.

The Humane Society of Hamilton County continues to be a no-kill shelter. Shelter operations have temporarily been closed while moving into the new facility.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be live streamed on the Human Society of Hamilton County’s Facebook page at noon April 7. It will open to the public on April 8.

Click here to view its new facility wish list to make a donation.