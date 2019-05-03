Ikea developing a meatless meatball

NEW YORK (CNN) -- Ikea is known for its furniture and Swedish meatballs.

But, its iconic meatball is getting a makeover. Ikea is working on meatless meatballs.

Ikea said it's running tests to create a meatball made from plant-based alternative proteins. They haven't narrowed things down just yet, but the plan is to start selling the new product in a few test markets next February.

The meatless meatball will become the fifth kind of meatball you can get at the stores, joining classic, veggie, chicken, and salmon and cod.