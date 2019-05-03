Business

Ikea developing a meatless meatball

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 11:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 11:04 PM EDT

NEW YORK (CNN) -- Ikea is known for its furniture and Swedish meatballs.

But, its iconic meatball is getting a makeover. Ikea is working on meatless meatballs. 

Ikea said it's running tests to create a meatball made from plant-based alternative proteins. They haven't narrowed things down just yet, but the plan is to start selling the new product in a few test markets next February. 

The meatless meatball will become the fifth kind of meatball you can get at the stores, joining classic, veggie, chicken, and salmon and cod.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines