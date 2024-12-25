Incoming FCC chair accuses ABC of eroding public trust in news

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two broadcasting experts on Tuesday said recent comments by the incoming Federal Communications Commission chair suggest a more proactive role on behalf of local broadcasters.

FCC member Brendan Carr, who was first appointed to the commission by President Donald Trump and then reappointed by President Joe Biden, wrote a letter over the weekend to Bob Iger, the CEO of Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC.

After first noting a Gallup poll which shows just 31% of Americans trust mass media, Carr wrote ABC’s conduct has contributed directly to the decline in public trust. He specifically cited ABC’s recent $15 million settlement with Trump over on-air comments ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a national interview. As part of the settlement, ABC News had to add a note to the story saying it regrets Stephanopoulos’ statements.

“ABC’s own conduct has certainly contributed to this erosion in public trust,” Carr wrote.

Carr drew a contrast between trust in national outlets and trust in local TV news. A Pew survey released in May showed 71% of Americans trust their local TV news stations to report the news accurately.

Closer to home, a survey conducted by the Indiana Broadcasters Association early in 2024 of 1,500 adults in the state found local news sources overall, and local TV news stations in particular, were the most trusted of any news outlet.

Dave Arland, executive director of Indiana Broadcasters Association, said Carr’s letter shows he understands the difference between the perception and reality of what is happening in the news media, particularly when it comes to local TV news stations. He said Carr recognizes local stations are much more attuned to the issues that are important to their audiences.

“I’m very encouraged to see this news from the incoming FCC chairman because he’s understanding the needs of our local stations,” he said, “someone who understands that the health of our democracy is contingent upon people being well-informed.”

Although the Big Four networks — ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox — have affiliates in all of the nation’s 210 media markets, the networks directly own and operate only a handful of stations, all concentrated in America’s largest cities. The vast majority of TV stations are owned and operated by other companies that agree to carry a particular network’s programming.

Carr wrote he is particularly concerned by reported restrictions on local stations’ ability to carry local sports programming and by reports ABC has been using retransmission fees to pay for its streaming services. He said these practices raise larger questions about possible undue influence from national networks over station operations. The FCC says on its website this means airing programming that is responsive to the community’s needs, such as news. Carr said he will closely monitor how ABC negotiates its retransmission agreements with its affiliates.

“Taken together, the FCC clearly has an interest in and the authority to facilitate the proper functioning of the retransmission consent process and to ensure that local broadcast TV stations retain the economic and operational independence necessary to meet their public interest obligations. If the network/affiliate relationship is jeopardizing either of those objectives, then the FCC will be compelled to act, particularly considering the American peoples’ interest in trusted local news outlets.”

Brendan Carr, member of Federal Communications Commission

Federal law requires TV and radio broadcasters to operate in the public interest. Dom Caristi, professor emeritus at Ball State University, said many TV viewers don’t realize the public interest requirement sets local broadcasters apart from national networks, as well as print and online publications.

“There are lots of things that local broadcasters do in communities as a regular course of doing business that they do, certainly because they’re part of the community, but also as a legal obligation to operate in the public interest,” he said, listing news and weather programming and sponsoring local charities as examples.

Caristi and Arland both said they suspect Carr’s threat of action against networks amounts more to saber-rattling than anything else. Caristi said it’s unlikely ABC would face any actions from the FCC unless multiple local stations complain the network is somehow adversely affecting their ability to fulfill their public service obligation. Both said the letter also suggests the FCC under Carr’s leadership will take a more proactive stance on behalf of local broadcasters.

Carr will become the FCC chairman on Jan. 20 once Trump takes office.