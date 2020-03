Indy bars, restaurants and breweries react to closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area bars and restaurants are reacting to Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement that service to in-person patrons will end through March. Delivery and carryout services will still be allowed.

Here are some of the reactions we’ve found on social media from local restaurants. Some were posted before the official announcement was made in Indiana.

We stayed open as long as we could, but as of today we have decided to temporarily close for the safety of our staff,… Posted by Bluebeard on Monday, March 16, 2020

Open for carryout and pick up. Call us!!! (463)212-8180 Posted by Half Liter BBQ on Monday, March 16, 2020

If you find yourself in need of food or beer, we've got you. Call us to place a carryout order and we'll bring it to… Posted by Blind Owl Brewery on Monday, March 16, 2020

It was only a matter of time.We are now waiting on the Governor's news conference at 2:30 for the specifics on the… Posted by Fire by the Monon on Monday, March 16, 2020

As of now, we will be open tonight. Normal hours 5-close. We are then going to work on doing Carry outs and such. We Will update on that ASAP! Thank you all!! Posted by Red Key Tavern on Monday, March 16, 2020

Hey y’all! COME GIT YOU SOME @milktoothindy TOMORROW 3/16 WITH SPECIAL HOURS 9am-2pm afterwards we will be closed for… Posted by Milktooth on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Make a call in a carryout order to pickup from Cafe Patachou today if you don't want to dine in! We are here for all… Posted by Cafe Patachou on Monday, March 16, 2020

Curbside Pickup!If you place a to-go order tonight, we will bring it out to your car when you arrive. Give us a call at 317-259-9412! Posted by Mama Carollas Old Italian Restaurant Indianapolis on Saturday, March 14, 2020

LOVE HANDLE IS CLOSED TILL FRIDAY AT THE LEAST. WE WILL KEEP YALL POSTED ON FBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ABOUT WHEN WE WILL… Posted by Love Handle on Monday, March 16, 2020

In order to be ready for any late-breaking changes from the governor or federal government, and to stay ahead for the… Posted by Caplinger's Fresh Catch on Monday, March 16, 2020

Friends and neighbors, we finally got the news we had been expecting. We will move up our closing date to today, and… Posted by Black Circle Brewing Co. on Monday, March 16, 2020

🚨 carry-out and delivery only 🚨 we will be monitoring the rapid developments related to COVID19 and will keep you up… Posted by Chilly Water Brewing Co. on Monday, March 16, 2020

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has issued an order on Monday, March 16 prohibiting all gatherings of 50 or more people, which… Posted by Flix Brewhouse Carmel on Monday, March 16, 2020