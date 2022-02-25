Business

Indiana Black Expo launches training program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Black Expo has launched a training program for business owners.

It’s all thanks to a $300,000 grant from the KeyBank Foundation.

The Black Business Training Institute is a 10-week course that covers business planning, financial and operational management, branding, marketing and more. The focus is on skills and strategies that business owners can implement right away.

The program kicks off in April with the first group of 25 business owners. A second group will start in October.

Alice Watson, vice president of operations and project management for Indiana Black Expo, talked on Monday’s News 8 at 5 about the program.