Indiana business has 400 open jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana business is desperately searching for employees and has hundreds of open jobs for Hoosiers. The pandemic is causing Bastain Solutions business to boom, but the search for workers is slower than expected.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said December’s unemployment rate was 4.3%. That rate is way down from 16.9% in April, but higher than March of 2020 by about 1%. Now Bastain Solutions said they have part of the solution, with around 400 open jobs.

“Our biggest problem right now is hiring. In this calendar year, we need to hire roughly 400 people,” said Greg Conner.

Conner is the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Bastain Solutions and said 120 of those jobs are in manufacturing in Greenfield and Westfield. The remaining jobs are corporate positions in sales and engineering that can be done locally and remotely.

“We have always kind of hinted we are the best-kept secret on the north side of Indianapolis,” said Conner.

Bastain Solutions is a material handling systems integration company and helps other companies automate their distribution operations.

“We make the stuff that allows next-day delivery, same-day delivery, and same-hour delivery. All the stuff that people are so excited about. We make the stuff that makes that happen,” said Nolan Barr.





Bastain Solutions

Barr is the plant manager at the Westfield manufacturing facility. He said the business has grown significantly in the last few years and has exponential growth expectancy.

“We will basically be quadrupling in size within 18 to 24 months,” said Barr.

That’s because Bastain Solutions makes a variety of products, including conveyor equipment, for companies that deliver packages straight to consumer’s doors. The pandemic has also increased the demand for packages for many of their customers.

“The trend toward automation material handling has been going on for decades and the pandemic has only accelerated that,” said Barr.

“Really the whole COVID situation has just turned our industry on fire, when you think about how many different types of packages everybody is ordering each day,” said Conner.

While the health crisis has hurt employment, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said the state is still competitive and virtual job fairs have been successful.

“Just keeping up with the hiring has been our biggest challenge,” said Barr.

The business needs all kinds of people, including educated, skilled and unskilled workers.

Custom Automation – Greenfield, IN

Shifts available 1 st Shift: 7 AM – 4 PM (Pay starting at $16/hour) 3 rd Shift: 10:30 PM – 7 AM (Includes shift differential)

Positions Machine Operator Fabricator Material Handler Painter Welder



Advanced Manufacturing Center – Westfield, IN

Shifts available 2 nd Shift: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM (Pay starting at $18/hour – includes shift differential) 3 rd Shift: 10:00PM – 6:30AM (Includes shift differential)

Positions Machine Operator Material Handler Production Technician



Corporate Headquarters – Carmel, IN

Positions Controls Engineers Design Engineers Project Managers Project Engineers



Contact:

BastianSolutions.com/careers

317-324-1047

resumes@bastiansolutions.com – people can send in their resumes or a summary of their experience and what job they are interested in.

“As we hire, we are looking more for attitude than aptitude. We will teach you the skill sets needed to do the job well,” said David Moore.

Moore is a General Manager and said what matters most is an employee’s mentality. Because in the end, the right solution for this solutions company is the Indiana community.

“I think we have a lot that we are going to be contributing to the economy of central Indiana and it makes me proud,” said Conner.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is currently holding virtual job fairs that are free for both employers and job seekers. More information can be found HERE.

Indiana employers and individuals can also visit this state portal that connects employees with jobs.