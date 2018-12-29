Indiana business may be only company making beer, wine and cheese under one roof

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- An Indiana business may be the only company in the country that makes wine, beer and cheese all under one roof.

Schnabeltier is based in Rochester, Indiana. Schnabeltier is German for platypus.

Kori Pugh joined Brenna Donnelly on Saturday morning's Daybreak to discuss the operation.

"As far as we can tell, we're the only people in the United States, we can't find anyone else doing it, making the three products together," Pugh said.

Schnabeltier is located just about 90 miles north of Indianapolis.

