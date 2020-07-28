Indiana child care center network works to keep kids safe from coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Janet Releford and other parents are preparing for their children to be in school classrooms in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Releford said of her kids, “They both have been in camp and day care since the pandemic. We just take it one day at a time. I know the precautions that they’re taking. They sanitize every day.”

Her 9-year-old daughter’s will be back in the classroom at school. Her 5-year-old son attends a Day Early Learning center, a day care operated by Early Learning Indiana.

“I’m just making sure my kids wear their masks and do what they’re supposed to do.,” Releford said.

Because of the pandemic, the entryway to the day care is far as Releford can go with her son. Anyone who comes to the Daily Early Learning centers’ buildings gets a temperature check and COVID-19 screening questions.

Christine Garza, vice president of Early Learning administration, said, “We’ve just really eliminated a lot of the people coming in to try to keep our children safe.”

Since May and June, signs inside the buildings instruct kids to be mindful. In addition to regular disinfecting, other measures during the pandemic include children getting their own bag for their belongings. Plus, everyone gets their own pouch set with crayons, pencils and markers.

For children in the day care’s classrooms, tape marks where children sit while social distancing 6 feet apart. The hallway floors are also marked to remind the kids to stay apart.

Plus, as of three weeks ago, masks were required for nearly all people in the day care buildings.

Garza said, “The mask idea is to make sure that everybody that’s able to take off that mask. So, our infants and toddlers are not wearing masks. Our preschool aged 3 and up, they’ve all been wearing masks.”

Early Learning Indiana bills itself as central Indiana’s oldest child care center networks, caring for 580 children. The operators anticipate more enrollment as families figure their own next steps.

“We’re talking with families every day about what we’re doing, how we’re trying to keep everybody healthy and safe. So, we’re expecting families to come back,” Garza said.

More on how the day care tries to curb the virus

Another way to keep kids safe is with small groups so they stay with the same teachers all day. “So, in the event anything were to happen, we know the classroom of only these children have been exposed in these classrooms,” Garza said.

There’s also a drop-off and pickup zone outside for kids and parents.

Releford said the COVID safety measures mean peace-of-mind. “I like it. I feel like I trust what they’re doing.”

Garza recommends before you even bring your kids to a day care center that you talk to them about mask-wearing and keeping their hands clean.

