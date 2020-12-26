Business

Indiana Grown: Amazing Hazel’s

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Dave Van Wye, the owner of Amazing Hazel’s, stopped by Daybreak.

Located in Carmel, Indiana, Amazing Hazel’s creates full flavor, robust, zesty products, including Bloody Mary mix, gourmet chili sauce, spicy and smoky hot sauces and seasoning salts.

In addition to discussing their products, Van Wye talked about how the business got started as well as where the products can be purchased.

For more on Amazing Hazel’s, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video

