Indiana Grown: Carmel Farmers Market

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time the market manager for the Carmel Farmers Market, Ron Carter, stopped by Daybreak.

According to the market’s website, the objective of the market is to “organize, produce and mange fund and exciting farmers markets for the residents of Carmel and the surrounding central Indiana area.”

Carter discussed some particulars about the farmers market, including hours, COVID-19 protocols and the best part of the farmers market.

For more on the Carmel Farmers Market, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

