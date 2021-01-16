Indiana Grown: Stellar Candle Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Crystal Reichert, the owner of Stellar Candle Company, stopped by Daybreak.

The mother-daughter team started the business in 2016.

Reichert talked about the process of creating their candles, some of their scents and where their products can be purchased.

