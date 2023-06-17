Indiana Grown: Valhalla Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Drew McCulley with Valhalla Farms, based in Rochester, Indiana, joined Daybreak to talk all things Blueberry!

The farm offers 16 different varieties of blueberry across the 16-acre of land. Customers also have the option to pick their blueberries!

“There’s two different ways to get blueberries from us. The first way is to come pick your own. So show up, we give you a bucket and then I’ll take you out to different parts of the patches where we’re picking. And then another way is if you call into our store, you can place an order and then we pick them,” McCulley said.

