Indiana ranks high in affordability for residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses cost of living in Indiana, a fall in gas prices and more.

Indiana scores high in affordability, lower in quality of life

Indiana came in 11th best state due to cost of living and infrastructure, but quality of life ranked lower.

This was part of CNBC’s annual list of best states for business. Virginia was topping this year and got high marks for education.

Gas prices lead to favorable Consumer Price Index

Wall Street just got the latest numbers on the Consumer Price Index that measures inflation.

Lower gas prices, down 3.8% in June, versus the prior month helped pump the favorable CPI.

The data also showed the overall energy index was down 2% over the month of June, after falling by the same amount in May.

Dollar General reaches settlement on workplace safety violation

Dollar General agrees to settle with the U.S. over workplace safety allegations. The retailer will pay $12 million and put in place new safety protocols.

Dollar General has about 20,000 U.S. locations, the most of any retailer.

Conditions at those stores are often dirty, miserable and dangerous, according to people who’ve worked there and federal records, reported by Bloomberg.

Redbox shutting down all kiosks and streaming services

The days are numbered for Redbox DVD rental kiosks. After 22 years, the company behind them is changing its status from Chapter 11 bankruptcy to chapter 7.

This is according to Variety, which says Redbox will shut down all of its kiosks and streaming services as a result.

The writing’s been on the wall though, last April Target confirmed limiting the number of DVDs for sale in stores, and last fall Best Buy started phasing out them out altogether.

McDonald’s reviving Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder

Yes, the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with cheese is making a temporary comeback at U.S. Mcdonald’s restaurants.

The sandwich, which is described by McDonald’s as everyone’s favorite sandwich makes its limited time reappearance beginning on Wednesday, with participating restaurants across the country are expected to sell it while supplies last, according to the fast-food chain.