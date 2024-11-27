Thanksgiving travel takes flight at Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The busy Thanksgiving travel period at the Indianapolis International Airport is underway, and the TSA is calling this weekend their Superbowl.

On Tuesday alone, TSA says it screened an estimated 18,000 people. They anticipate Saturday and Monday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest days at the airport as people fly home from the holiday.

Jessica Mayle, a spokesperson with TSA, tells News 8 Monday is included as a busy day as the Thanksgiving period is spread out over more days compared to past Thanksgivings.

“People can work from home more, people want to make their vacations last a little longer, so we’re just seeing that Thanksgiving period really spread out over several days,” Mayle said. “The lesson for passengers is maybe you thought, ‘I’m going to book on a less busy day,’ but everybody also had that idea.”

TSA also says international flight bookings are up, thanks to cheaper ticket prices this year.

AAA says it expects 158,000 Hoosiers to fly somewhere this Thanksgiving. Despite projections anticipating waves of travelers Thanksgiving week, News 8 noticed smaller crowds than expected at the airport Wednesday.

News 8 spoke with a flier who came to Indy from San Francisco, who said his travels were relatively smooth sailing.

“In all honesty I didn’t see it much,” Ian Valaik said. “I thought it was quiet, the flight was easy, delayed an hour but we’re here now so.”

Valaik says he’s happy to be back in Indianapolis and to see his niece and nephew.

Garry Wells caught News 8 as he arrived at the airport Wednesday. He’s heading for Seattle for the holiday, and says he was surprised by how quiet it was.

“Actually it’s a little quieter here,” he said. “I’m really surprised by that. It might be just because it is early, I like taking early flights and it’s pretty much direct. Once we get on, take off and we’re good.”

TSA’s main tip to help speed up your airport process is to not pack things that can’t be carried on, which can slow down the process for everybody.

