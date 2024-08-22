Indianapolis gallery readies for Butter Fine Art Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The highly anticipated Butter Fine Art Fair is just one week away, set to showcase a diverse array of artists using various canvases and mediums.

Among them is Jamar Barnett, a local artist who brings a unique approach to his work through the [D]Rugs Art Gallery in Indianapolis.

Barnett, who has been attending Butter since its inaugural event four years ago, expressed his excitement about participating this year. “As an artist from Indiana, Butter is like the Holy Grail. A lot of my friends are artists who are part of Butter, and it’s a beautiful place for people from all over to come and see amazing artwork that you never really get to see.”

Barnett is one of the creative minds behind [D]Rugs Art Gallery, which specializes in creating custom rugs, ranging from small pieces to larger works like the 10-by-5 piece they are preparing for Butter. “We do custom orders, but what we’re really into is doing pop-up galleries. We have three other tufters on the team, and we’re focused on showcasing our work through these pop-ups.”

In addition to his work in decor, Barnett has a passion for fashion. He often customizes clothing with his [D]Rugs logo and other personal touches. “I’ve always been someone who adds to my clothing, customizing things to make it my own,” he said as he displayed his self-designed outfit during the interview.

Barnett’s creativity runs in the family. He credit his mother and his uncle for their influence in his work. His uncle crafted a necklace he wore during an interview Thursday on News 8’s “Daybreak.” “This necklace is probably 30 years old.” Barnett said.

The Butter Fine Art Fair will be Aug. 29-Sept. 1 downtown at a building on North Capitol Avenue at 10th Street.