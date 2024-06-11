Indianapolis government seeks input on business challenges

A view of road construction underway in August 2023 along a South Meridian Street business district in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis city government will host two meetings for public input as it conducts a 12-month disparity study.

A news release issued Tuesday from Katlyn Rodriguez, communications coordinator for the city government’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development, said, “This collaborative effort aims to assess the current challenges faced by businesses owners within the Indianapolis business community.”

The city government did a similar study in 2019. The 2024 study will see how contracts are being distributed among businesses compared to their expected share based on availability for the city government’s prime contracts and subcontracts.

The meetings will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 18 at Indianapolis Public Library’s Central branch, 40 E. St. Clair St. Participants can go to the in-person meetings. Virtual participants must register online.

The release says, “The Disparity Study is a partnership between the City of Indianapolis, Office of Minority & Women Business Development, Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, Indianapolis-Marion County Building Authority, Indianapolis-Marion County Public Library, Indianapolis Public Schools, Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation/IndyGo, Capital Improvement Board Marion County, Indianapolis Bond Bank, Indy Chamber Business Ownership Initiative, and the Indianapolis Airport Authority.”