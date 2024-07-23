Indianapolis places at No. 94 in ACSM Fitness Index

People walking along the Canal in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, March 21, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Sports Medicine published its 17th annual American Fitness Index with the Elevance Health Foundation.

The ACSM Fitness Index ranks the 100 largest American cities based on healthy and active lifestyles.

Among the top cities was Arlington, Virginia, deemed the fittest city in America for the seventh year in a row with Seattle, Washington, and Washington D.C. following behind.

“The Fitness Index is a powerful tool that can help us address the physical, behavioral, and social drivers of health in communities while providing the data and expertise that empower advocates and city officials alike.” Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Elevance Health said.

Indianapolis ranked at No. 94. According to the index, Indianapolis had an overall score of 29.7.

Ranking the highest in exercise with 68.5% exercising in the previous month. However, the Circle City ranked the lowest in use of public transportation at just 1.2%.

Fort Wayne placed at No. 83 outranking Indianapolis by 11 spots. The city has an overall score of 36.3.

To read the full index, visit ACSM.org.