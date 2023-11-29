Indianapolis ranks 4th in country for worst parking availability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has ranked high on another list of worsts – the Circle City has ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst parking availability.

A study by car-subscription service FINN looked at major cities with the most expensive and cheapest parking, best and worst parking availability, cities with the most electric vehicle charging stations, and cities with the most wheelchair-accessible parking.

Indianapolis ranked 4th in cities with the worst parking. The study gave Indy a score of 1.58 out of 10. While the city is on the cheaper side for monthly parking costs – approximately $75 – limited options for EV charging and wheelchair accessibility make the city “a letdown.”

The top three cities with the worst parking were a two-way tie for second between Fort Worth, Texas, and Long Beach, California, and sitting in first is San Diego, California.