Indiana’s only Wahlburgers closes

Wahlburgers had its grand opening on April 26, 2021, in Carmel, Indiana. (WISH File Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s only Wahlburgers location has closed.

A note on the door of the hamburger restaurant said its last day was June 30. The restaurant was located at 1200 S. Rangeline Road in Carmel. That’s off the West Carmel Drive roundabout in The Proscenium development.

The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on social media.

The general manager on April 26, 2021, talked with News 8 when the restaurant opened. Fans waited in line for the restaurant opening.

Wahlburgers, run by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, opened the doors of their new location in Carmel on Monday afternoon.