Indy restaurants use pods, igloos to address COVID-19 capacities during colder months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The igloo on the patio at Ellison Brewing Company is a sign of the times … and not just because it’s getting colder outside.

The plastic enclosure is just one example of business owners finding ways to get creative with customer capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The igloo is heated, and has tables and chairs and board games. Aaron Hansen, Ellison Brewing’s owner, said the igloo is almost like eating inside without the risk.

“What we’ve kind of seen is if people are going to go out and take that risk, they want to do it for a purpose. It needs to be an experience,” Hansen said.

He is waiting for two more igloos to come in so he can continue to seat people outside, even in the coldest months.

Based on the number of businesses reaching out to the city for help with winterization and outdoor seating projects, it’s likely dining outside will continue to become popular around Indianapolis.

Strange Bird in Irvington has also found a way a safe and fun around the capacity loophole. Ten moving and storage pods fill the parking lot of the business.

“I think it’s kind of relieving for people, we’ve had a lot of guests that said they haven’t been out in months and saw this set up and said they were comfortable with it,” said owner Neal Hansen.

Both businesses are allowing six people inside the igloo or pod, based on the county’s current covid-19 guidelines.

President and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, Patrick Tamm, told News 8 in a statement, “No health official has come forward with any contact tracing back to a restaurant in Indiana. Restaurants have not been a source of community spread per those health officials.”

Visit Indy has made grant money available to help businesses with winterization and outdoor dining. So far more than 100 have applied for the $2,500 assistance. The application deadline is Friday.

Indiana on Tuesday again topped its record high for hospitalizations. Hospitals statewide were treating 3,279 coronavirus patients, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday, and that’s more than a 300% increase since late September. Also Tuesday, the state reported it’s nearing another record for the most deaths in a single month, with 103 new deaths noted Tuesday, pushing November’s total to 991 deaths, or 50 fewer deaths than Indiana’s high for all of April. An additional 5,700 Hoosiers also have tested positive, the state said Tuesday.

