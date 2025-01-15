InterContinental Indianapolis to open in March; hiring fair scheduled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new hotel is preparing to open in March west of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

The InterContinental Indianapolis — touted as Indianapolis’ first new luxury hotel in nearly 20 years — is accepting reservations for arrivals to its 170 rooms and suites beginning March 1, its website says. The hotel will open in the historic Illinois Building located at 17 W. Market St.

The hotel’s first hiring fair will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Allen Plaza, which is located at 1 Virginia Ave.

A website lists jobs at the hotel that include general manager, director of finance, housekeeping room attendant, bellperson, room service server, concierge, bartender, food servers, cook, café supervisor, event manager, front office supervisor, and security supervisor. More than 100 jobs are available.

A news release issued Wednesday said, “With the hotel’s opening on the horizon, efforts are underway to build and prepare a team that will be a masterclass in hospitality when the 170-room hotel opens this winter. Hosting these recruitment events, which allow interested candidates to meet the leadership team and interview on-the-spot, demonstrates the timeliness of important staffing to provide personal and attentive service immediately once the hotel opens its doors.”

The InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, which is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, will operate the new downtown hotel.

The Illinois Building opened in 1926, and had been abandoned in 2002. It had once been one of Indiana’s 10 most endangered landmarks.

The hotel intends to feature afternoon teas, Hyde Park Steakhouse, the Serliana Cafe, and the Astrea Rooftop Bar.