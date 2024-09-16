Interest rate drop could help credit card holders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses interest rate drops helping credit card holders and Disney and DirecTV’s new agreement.

Indiana due windfall from clean energy funding

Clean energy and electrification got a $7.3 billion boost from President Biden.

A rural energy funding initiative awarded 16 cooperatives in 23 states with funding, including Indiana.

Biden said the funding will help provide affordable electricity for more than 5 million homes and will create 20,000 jobs across the states chosen for the funding.

The Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rates are closely tied to credit card interest rates.

Financial analysts say if the Fed cuts interest rates by 0.25% this week, most cardholders can expect to see their rate move lower by a quarter percentage point within the next two or three months.

Also, as interest rates go down, the monthly interest charge added to a consumer’s credit card balance will also come down.

Federal appeals court to hear challenge to TikTok ban

TikTok and parent company ByteDance face a key court hearing today.

This is related to the legal battle seeking to block a law that could ban the app used by 170 million Americans.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hold oral arguments on the legal challenge.

Disney and DirecTV reach new agreement

Disney and DirecTV announced they’ve reached an agreement and restored Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, ABC, and FX, to the satellite provider.

As renewal negotiations between the two companies stalled, DirecTV’s 11 million customers lost access to content such as the U.S. Open, Monday night football, and the presidential debate.

Monday morning becoming an office staple again

According to research from Bevi, an office water supplier, 8% more people than last year are in the office on Mondays, reaching up to 58% of pre-pandemic levels.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday remain the most popular work days, but companies including L’oreal and Deutsche Bank have even made in-office Mondays mandatory.