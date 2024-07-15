IU Health to build hospital in Fort Wayne, provide 500 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, Indiana University Health announced the next phase of its investment in the Fort Wayne community, aimed at expanding access to affordable, high-quality health care in the region.

IU Health is advancing its commitment to enhancing health care accessibility in the Fort Wayne region with the construction of a new hospital six years after the inauguration of its IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne — South location. This initiative marks a pivotal step in the ongoing $421 million investment approved by the IU Health Board of Directors last month.

“We’ve heard the community’s call for more options in affordable health care, and as the state’s largest and only academic health system, we are committed to answering that need in support of our vision to make Indiana one of the healthiest states in the country,” said Dennis Murphy, president & CEO, IU Health, in a release. “We believe we can help create a healthier future and reduce the economic burden for businesses and families alike.”

According to a release, since 2018, IU Health has added eight locations and more than 60 providers, offering primary care, urgent care, orthopedics, pediatrics, and general surgery services.

New hospital features:

140 beds to accommodate a growing patient population.

17 emergency department exam rooms to provide immediate and critical care.

6 operating rooms equipped with the latest surgical technologies.

3 catheterization labs for advanced cardiac procedures.

3-4 endoscopy rooms for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

A medical office building will also connect to the facility, enhancing the care experience for patients and care providers.

The five-level hospital will employ 500 team members and 60 additional providers to meet the diverse health care needs of the Fort Wayne community, the release said.

IU Health is scheduled to open its new Fort Wayne hospital location in 2027.

“This new hospital will be a cornerstone of our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality health care to all Hoosiers,” said Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Northeast Region, in a release. “With a leading-edge facility and a dedicated team, we are poised to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of the Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.”