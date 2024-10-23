Indiana hospitals tackle national IV fluid shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shortage of IV fluids could impact how patients receive care.

While impact levels vary nationwide, recent shipment delays have forced some hospitals to reassess stock and prioritize supplies for critical patients in need.

WISH-TV’s medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon said Tuesday, “So following Hurricane Helene, we have had a national shortage of IV fluids. Viewers and patients should know we already had a fluid shortage, even before the hurricane.”

Gordon says the IV shortage has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic and worsened due to recent hurricanes impacting IV providers in North Carolina.

“Even though it seems very simple to make a lot of these IV fluid solutions, a lot goes into it and is typically regulated by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). However, because of the hurricane affecting one of the largest suppliers in the nation, Baxter, where we get 60% of our IV fluid products, the FDA is now allowing for importation of these products from different countries such as Canada, the U.K. (United Kingdom), and even China.”

Indiana hospitals have implemented plans to optimize fluid use, explore alternative therapies, and prioritize critical care supplies.

Gordon said, “Unfortunately, if a person is scheduled for an elective or a nonemergent procedure in the coming weeks or even months, that may be postponed by their health care provider and team.”

The Indiana Hospital Association reports it’s continuing to work closely with its 170+ member hospitals while navigating this challenge. The association’s focus remains on ensuring essential medical care is available for all.

Karin Kennedy, vice president of quality and patient safety for the association, said, “We certainly know that Baxter will take up to several months to get its supply up. Hospitals are working with their suppliers. They are already starting to see more allocations coming in.”

Community Health Network and IU Health report stable supplies of IV fluids, although they continue to monitor the situation and prepare for any potential impact.

Gordon said, for patients with concerns, “When in doubt, make sure you reach out to your team, and please be patient. If you foresee your procedure being pushed back, call your insurance company and see what can be worked out.”.