JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will continue DEI programs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — JPMorgan Chase bank CEO says his company will continue diversity and inclusion programs despite the recent Supreme Court ruling on ending affirmative action in college admissions.

Earlier this week, Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank, sat down for an exclusive interview with News 8 Senior Daybreak Anchor Scott Sander.

Amid questions about interest rates, jobs, and education, Dimon talked about DEI programs, and how some companies are moving away from them.

“So the Supreme Court spoke and we have to follow the law. And, very roughly put they said no quotas. With no quotas, we have a closed system. So, if you’re hiring 100 people, you can have a quota for 20 minorities but they don’t say you can’t reach out to various groups. So, we’re a bank. It’s not going to change anything that we do.

“By the way, I am a red-blooded, capitalist American patriot. So, I’m not interested in what people are saying. We reach out to communities. We reach out to the press. We reach out to the black community. We reach out to the LGBTQ community. So, it’s not going to change these special programs.

“We want to be a really good company. Your employees have to trust you. Your communities have to trust you. Your shareholders have to trust you. That is what we do and we do it around the world. So, it won’t change very much for us. I understand the anger on both sides sometimes because there is a little bit of truth. Harvard University overdid it. I completely agree with that. I went there. Unfortunately, I went to the business school. I still don’t think Harvard has answered the main question. What did you learn and what are you going to change?”