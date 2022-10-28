Business

Jane King: Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage rates up 7% for first time since 2022

Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week, ending October 27th, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The last time the average rate surpassed 7% was in April 2002.

Used car prices dropping

AutoNation warned used-car prices are coming down. As of the middle of last month, prices of new and used cars were up about 17% from a year ago, but the federal reserve’s repeated increases to interest rates should limit demand, allowing prices to slip, or not rise as fast.

Zuckerburg’s net worth drops more than $100B

Mark zuckerberg has seen his net worth plummet by more than $100 billion in the last 13 months as the stock price of his company, meta. Bloomberg says he fell out of the top 20 richest americans today as the stock fell after wall street grew impatience with it’s meta vision to get traction.

Beer sales up but still not competing with spirits sales

Beer sales are up, but it hasn’t been enough to counter the explosive rise of the Spirits. Beer has been losing market share to spirits for the last 12 years in the U.S., according to the Distilled Spirits Group.

Drisly says Spirits dominate the share on its liquor delivery app.

Survey shows cats cost $25,000+ throughout entire life

According to the poll of 2,000 cat owner, the average American spends $25,304 on their cat during its life.

The one poll and solid gold survey found based on an average 15-year lifespan for cats, the costs really stack up. In a cat’s lifetime, $764 alone is spent just replacing or repairing scratched-up furniture.